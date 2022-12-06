Off Centre

Not Available

A smooth talking, sophisticated and decidedly decadent Brit, Euan is the yin to his conservative American friend Mike's yang. Best friends and former roommates at Oxford, Euan's high-flying, fast-living, bed-hopping way of life has always driven Mike to moral high ground. Now, as they move into a posh New York apartment at the famed Hadley on Centre building and begin their so-called adult lives, Euan is launching a career in investment banking while Mike's starts in non-profit. Rounding out the cast are Mike's girlfriend, Liz, their wacky friend, Vietnamese restaurant employee Chau, and secretly sensitive gangsta rapper Status Quo.