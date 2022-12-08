Not Available

The glee club is a popular after-school activity for many students, but after high school, the lure of singing overly rehearsed musical numbers usually fades. Not so for the members of the Grand River Singers, whose love for music and performing are on full display in "Off Pitch.'' The show choir is based in La Crosse, Wis., where the cast of 20-somethings has garnered a following by performing in parades and its own Grand River National Show Choir Invitational. The plan, however, is to take the act beyond small-town La Crosse to larger events like the Wisconsin Cow Chip Festival, which means the singers will need to set aside ego-driven rivalries, raise enough travel money and rehearse until their numbers are perfect.