Off the Bat from the MLB Fan Club

MTV2 and Major League Baseball team up to bring you a one-of-a-kind show that goes way beyond baseball, Off the Bat from the MLB Fan Cave. Each week Major League Baseball players and celebrity fans will drop by the Fan Cave to hang out with our hosts: MTV News correspondent Sway, hip-hop heavyweight Fat Joe, and Guy Code stars Chris Distefano and Melanie Iglesias. Together they'll cover all the bases on the biggest stories in baseball, pop culture, and entertainment. This show isn't about stats, or about what happens on the field. We'll highlight players in a way that no one's ever seen before, from locker room pranks to hilarious interviews, in-studio games, lifestyle features and much more. Get ready for a totally new look at your favorite athletes and celebrities.