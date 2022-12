Not Available

Rodney Perry (Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, Mo'Nique Show) hosts "Off The Chain". Perry was the co-host of The Mo'Nique Show on BET as well as a host of TV One's Who's Got Jokes. He has been the opening act for such top comedians as George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and Mo'Nique. Perry also starred in Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and is preparing his first comedy special for television entitled "Rodney Perry All The Way LIVE!" for the fall