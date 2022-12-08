Off The Grid Living

Not Available

It's time to take house-hunting to the extreme as we search for the best properties way off the beaten track. Find out what happens when prospective buyers seek out isolated locations for the perfect quirky home. This brand-new series includes Matt and Kelly, who want to swap their humdrum existence for a new pad in the jungle of Costa Rica, complete with solar energy and a 3G connection; Stefani and Jason, who plan to move to Haida Gwai in British Columbia, where the total population numbers 4,000 hardy souls; and Ollie, who is relocating from Australia to Svalbard in Norway, just 700 miles from the North Pole.