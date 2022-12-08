Off The Grid: Million Dollar Manhunt

Not Available

A heart-racing new HISTORY game show special, set in the world of mass surveillance, fugitive tracking, and top secret government technology. Host and Master tracker Kevin Reeve offers Americans a chance at the largest prize in cable television history--$1 million dollars--if they can evade Kevin and his expert team of trackers for one day. The catch? Contestants will race to complete simple tasks while avoiding the highly-trained team of trackers hunting them down with cutting-edge technology, such as facial recognition cameras and top secret cell phone tracking software never-before-seen on television. Don't miss the adventure of a lifetime!