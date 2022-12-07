Off the radar

Not Available

There is much romance surrounding the concept of escaping the rat race to live a self-sustainable lifestyle and surely Aotearoa is the best place on earth to make this back-to-basics dream come true... comedian Te Radar is finding out. This series explores the delights and difficulties of trying to sustain oneself off what one man can hunt, grow and fish. Te Radar is discovering there is much to keep one occupied on long cold nights in the tent; do saucers of beer really keep snails off cabbages? Does goat make tasty salami? And what happens when the time comes for Willie the pet pig to hit the dinner platter?