Off The Rec. HYOLEE

Lee Hyori's new Mnet series "Off the Record," (Hangul: 오프 더 레코드 - 효리, Opeu deo rekodeu - Hyolee) kicked off on February 25th, 2008. The series which portrays Hyori in the flesh will make you look at her like you've never looked at her before. On the first episode of the series, Hyori removes all of her makeup and magically transforms from Goddess to an average person. In her soliloquy, she states that she hopes the show will change many viewers bad attitudes and opinions about her.