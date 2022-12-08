Off Their Rockers Australia

Not Available

‘Off Their Rockers’ is hosted by Sam Kekovich renowned for his trademark no-nonsense comedy which goes straight to the heart of ANY subject. Sam crosses the divide between the audience and our outrageous oldies who go where others fear to tread. Using hidden cameras to film outrageous sketches, a gang of elderly pranksters turn the tables on their young victims. Instead of bingo, a cup of tea and an afternoon nap, they spend their day’s punking an unsuspecting public. The results are shocking and hilarious. Off Their Rockers is proof that when it comes to behaving badly, today’s kids have nothing on this group of oldies who refuse to grow up.