Office Of Practical Jokes

Not Available

You agree MaD play you? “Yes! The MaD play king “is to play Ye, more vowing Fun the whole of Hong Kong, in order to bring a happy surprise for all the people of Hong Kong. The mysterious host incarnation of the “MaD play King”, led a group of “play Ye Corps, traveled Television City even every corner of the territory, pondering bring entertainment to the human entertainment and the size of the various sectors of the public, aim of giving Hong Kong synchronization crazy, synchronous play a sense of humor!