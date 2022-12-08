Not Available

Office Office is an Indian Hindi-language television sitcom that aired on SAB TV. The show depicts everyday trials of the common man and rather handicapped system. The conniving, cutthroat and lackadaisical attitude of our system is represented in an extremely humorous manner. The system is represented by a group of actors who are constantly highlighting the mindset of junior level officers. They say, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Pankaj Kapoor, leaves no stone unturned in his portrayal of the 'system beaten' man. The very obvious strength of this show is its pathos driven satire. Well crafted by the writers and effectively portrayed by the actors, this show is one of its kinds.