Ofukou-san

Not Available

28-year-old Tsugumi brings about misfortune to those around her. Because of this, she is known as the "Woman of Unhappiness" and people are afraid of her. Her younger sister Sakiko is about to marry. Tsugumi doesn't want to bring misfortune to her family, so she decides to go to Tokyo. In Tokyo, Tsugumi begins to work at “Anu” which is collaborative work place for young businesspeople or freelancers. Working with all of these positive people who pursue their dreams, Tsugumi begins to try to be happy.