Ofukou-san

28-year-old Chikura Tsugumi’s (Kanjiya Shihori) nickname is “Miss Adversity”. She has an unmatched “powers of misfortune” that results in the people around her as well as the people with a connection to her to be unlucky, and acknowledges that she is the “most doomed female” in Japan. In an attempt to be happy, Tsugumi resolves to start work at Anew, a co-working space. It is a place which has attracted attention for the working style of young entrepreneurs and freelancers who stimulate each other and create new value as they work on their own.
