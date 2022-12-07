Not Available

Ogon no Buta

  • Drama

The Board of Audit’s Special Investigations Division punishes civil servants who cheat and waste the taxes paid by the hard-working people. The heroine, Shinko, is a daring character who doesn't get impressed by power and influence but mercilessly pursues the scoundrels. She who used to be a swindler and has a difficult personality gets scouted by the division and is paired up with the elite rookie, Kudo who is a graduate of Tokyo University and comes from a family of government officials.

Cast

Ryoko ShinoharaShinko Tsutsumi
Masaki OkadaKudo Suguru
Yo OizumiIchiro Kadomatsu
Kenta KiritaniTetsuo Kaneda
Ken UtsuiIsao Kurume
Katsuhisa NamaseIkuo Myouchin

