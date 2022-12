Not Available

Family drama about the 'reversal' of two son-in-laws. The older son-in-law (Jin Tae Hyun) married his wife (Seo Hyun Jin) because of her family's fortune while the younger son-in-law (Lee Jang Woo) honestly loves his wife (Oh Yeon Seo). The story is about the younger son-in-law, who is jobless, saving his wife's family from ruin by his scheming older brother-in-law.