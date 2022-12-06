Oh Madeline

Not Available

Show Type: ABC Situation Comedy First Telecast: September 27, 1983 Last Telecast: March 13, 1984 Episodes: 19 Color Episodes After 10 years of marriage, Madeline was bored. Not with husband Charlie, a sweet but square guy who made his living writing steamy romance novels under the name Crystal Love. Not with her best friend Doris, a timid divorcee formerly married to Charlie's best friend, a middle-aged swinger named Bob. She was bored with her predictable, sedate existence in a middle-class suburb. Wanting to put some zest back in into her life, Madeline decided to try every trendy diversion that she could find - health foods made of seaweed, exercise clubs or even "ladies only" clubs featuring male strippers! Annie was Charlie's amorous editor, who seemed to want more than just his manuscripts! There was plenty of slapstick comedy in this show, along with marital-misunderstandings in the tradition of I Love Lucy. The series was based on t