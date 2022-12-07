Not Available

Oh! Mikey revolves around the titular Mikey, a young American boy who lives in Japan with his parents James and Barbara Fuccon, James having been recently transferred to Japan. He attends the American School. Episodes run the gamut from the silly to the surreal, sometimes ending with a joke and sometimes not. Episodes invariably end with the characters laughing hysterically, even if the episode ends on a serious note. Occasionally the series diverts from following the Fuccons and instead focuses on a destitute Japanese family, the Kawakitas; these episodes, unlike most of the others in the series, are generally serious in tone. Each sketch runs for around 2 and a half minutes long for a total of 78 episodes. Later installments aired on Vermillion Pleasure Night under the title New Fuccon Family. While the American DVD release claims that Oh! Mikey is so popular in Japan that Fuccons-themed restaurants have been opened across the country, this was later revealed to be untrue.