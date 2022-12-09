Oh! My Boss! Koi wa Bessatsu de

Not Available

Suzuki Nami is an ordinary girl with no particular dream and only wants a moderate amount of work and love. She decides to go to Tokyo to chase after her crush, Kenya. However, instead of working at the equipment management department where Kenya belongs, Nami has been assigned to the magazine editorial department and meets Hourai Reiko, the youngest editor-in-chief who is very smart but has a poisonous tongue. Nami becomes stress as she constantly gets criticized by Reiko for her poor working performance. At the same time, Nami meets cameraman Junnosuke, a son from a rich family who made a surprising proposal to Nami. Nami who used to want a moderate amount of work and love is now running at full speed towards both.