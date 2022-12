Not Available

Shinkai Genichi devotes himself to his research, trying to recapture the glory of his successful researches from his college days. At 42, he lives in poverty, neglecting his family, and always inconveniencing the people around him, all for chasing his dream. "To reach your dreams, you must never give up" is his mantra. Putting it nicely, he can be said to be someone with unwavering objectives, but in reality, he is just a hopeless father causing trouble to all around him.