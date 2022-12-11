Oh My Drama Lover

Not Available

Li Chunxi, a third-rate romance writer, experiences a car accident and wakes up to find that she has entered a completely unfamiliar world. Additionally, she is no longer herself but someone by the name of Qian Zhenzhen, losing the memory of her former self. Qian Zhenzhen of the unfamiliar world is a woman who does anything to seduce her boss, Ouyang Chen. Li Chunxi, now Qian Zhenzhen, attempts to gradually rid of her bad reputation and in doing so attracts the attention of her boss, Ouyang Chen, who falls in love with her and tries to court her. But her heart becomes increasingly occupied by her loyal assistant, Lu Li, and the two slowly fall in love. Qian Zhenzhen, who has become a winner in love and turned around her image, would have never thought that the innocent Lu Li has a double identity..