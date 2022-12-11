¡Oh, My Dreamy Daddy!

Not Available

Due to a conspiracy, Qin Mu Xuan and Gu Zi Jin have a cute baby named, Qin Xiao Bai. A few years later, Mu Xuan and Zi Jin met again. According to the legend, Zi Jin is considered a cold-blooded CEO, who doesn't get close with women, yet he wants to keep Mu Xuan by his side. On the other hand, Xiao Bai has never seen or talked about his dad before. There are many times when he: feels lonely, gets bullied by his classmates, and causes trouble. Five years later, he gets bullied again and his dad appears in front of him, but Xiao Bai's mom is full of worries. Will Zi Jin take away their son, Xiao Bai from Mu Xuan this time?