Oh My Ghost ผีป่วนชวนมารัก

Jiew is a modest girl who works at a restaurant washing dishes and is in love with Artit, the chef. She huddles in a cramped little room, doesn't sleep at night, and is always late for work. But she has a big secret: she sees ghosts. And Khaopun, a virgin ghost who doesn't understand why her soul can't go to heaven, doesn't leave Jiew alone. Khaopun is sure that only losing her virginity will help her to ascend to heaven, and therefore she uses Jiew's body to seduce Artit and achieve what she wants.