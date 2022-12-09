Not Available

Oh My Ghostess

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chorokbaem Media

Na Bong Sun may be a skilled souf chef, but she lacks the self-esteem to shine professionally and socially. Beyond her cooking talents, however, is an uncanny ability to communicate with ghosts. One day, her mystic senses go out of control when the seductive ghost of Shin Soon Ae possesses her. Imbued with a fiery new "personality," Bong Sun starts turning heads, including that of Kang Sun Woo, the hottest chef in town and Bong Sun's secret crush!

Cast

Park Bo-youngNa Bong-sun
Jo Jung-sukKang Sun-woo
Lim Ju-hwanChoi Sung-jae
Kim Seul-GiShin Soon-ae
Park Jung-ahLee So-hyung
Kang Ki-YoungHeo Min-soo

