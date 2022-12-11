Not Available

Hapless college freshman Keiichi Morisato misdials when ordering take-out and gets an unexpected delivery — Belldandy, a live, honest-to-goodness Goddess! Belldandy grants him a wish, and Keiichi decides that what he really needs is a girlfriend just like Belldandy! And that's exactly what he gets. The mysterious "Ultimate Force" that enforces all Wish Contracts come into play, and Keiichi and Belldandy are now inseperable. That's when Keiichi remembers that his dorm has a strict rule: NO WOMEN ALLOWED! Can Keiichi and Belldandy find a new place to live? Will anyone buy the story that she's a foreign-exchange student? Does Keiichi have the guts to put the moves on a babe who is LITERALLY divine? And, most important, will he be able to survive the "help" he gets from her two meddling sisters, who clearly believe that no mortal is good enough for Belldandy? Find out in "Oh My Goddess!" — the comedy worshipped by anime-fans world-wide!