Oh My Grad

Education is not about grades, teaching is not just taking attendance and grading papers. Born to a family of educators, school principal To Ming-Chi is full of passion for education, but loses his job when the school is closed down. He winds up returning to the rundown college that his parents had established, beginning a new chapter of his educational career. He encounters all types of students, along with a difficult-to-handle tiger mom Cheung Chun-Keung, making the college's final year both splendid and plagued with misfortunes.