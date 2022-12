Not Available

Oh! My School (Korean: 오! 마이 스쿨) is a South Korean variety show hosted by Park Myeong-su, Tony Ahn, Kim Shinyoung and Park Kyung Lim. It has a school setting where guests come out as "students". This show will apply actual class formats to highlight the personal school years of celebrity stars, their friendships and their journeys to stardom. Packed with a line up of many idol guest stars, this show should be full of surprises with endless moments of laughter and memories.