Oh My Venus

In an effort to support her family, Kang Joo Eun has become a workaholic lawyer without any regard for her personal well being. Overweight, unattractive and depressed at the prime of her life, Joo Eun comes across Kim Young Ho, a renowned personal trainer who considers health a deeply personal calling. Can Young Ho and his stubborn perfectionism whip Joo Eun’s body—and heart—back into shape?
|So Ji-sub
|Kim Young-ho
|Shin Min-a
|Kang Joo-eun
|Jung Gyu-woon
|Im Woo-shik
|Yoo In-young
|Oh Soo-jin
|Jo Eun-Ji
|Lee Hyun-woo
|Sung Hoon
|Jang Joon-sung
