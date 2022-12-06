Not Available

Oh My Venus

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

In an effort to support her family, Kang Joo Eun has become a workaholic lawyer without any regard for her personal well being. Overweight, unattractive and depressed at the prime of her life, Joo Eun comes across Kim Young Ho, a renowned personal trainer who considers health a deeply personal calling. Can Young Ho and his stubborn perfectionism whip Joo Eun’s body—and heart—back into shape?

Cast

So Ji-subKim Young-ho
Shin Min-aKang Joo-eun
Jung Gyu-woonIm Woo-shik
Yoo In-youngOh Soo-jin
Jo Eun-JiLee Hyun-woo
Sung HoonJang Joon-sung

