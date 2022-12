Not Available

A crazy band of partying aliens have invaded Earth and snatched away all of the planet's grownups! Luckily, Nate and his Super Wicked Extreme Emergency Team (S.W.E.E.T.) are on the case to take back the world. Operating from their secret headquarters in a mega-mall, they must wage a resistance against the zany Brainlings, and of course find their parents! From Philippe Ivanusic-Vallee and Peter Ricq, part of the creative team behind League of Super Evil.