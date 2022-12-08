Oi Men kai oi Den

Not Available

Dionysis Dangas is a rising lawyer, smart and energetic. His wife Vana, born in an aristocratic family, cares only about the appearance and worldly life. They live in a large luxurious penthouse in Kolonaki, while planning to buy and the adjoining studio to have their own entire floor. But Timos and Nana Stamatis, win the adjoining small studio in a contest held by ANT1 channel. Timos is an unemployed, lazy and insolent man, while his wife Nana is a foul-mouthed, tasteless and fantasist "artist." The conflict between the two couples will be inevitable. Conservatism and snobbery of the Danga family, comes in strong opposition of the poor and cool neighbors. "Men and Den" will become the craziest television heroes, due to their differences and they will constantly entangled in unbelievable adventures. The two couples have one thing in common: mortally hated. Hate to love each other...