Oi Symma8htes

Not Available

To party of graduation from high school marks the end of an era for the company of Paul, Marilena, Andrea, Gregory, Valia, the Kristis and Lefteris. At the last night will confuse, unwittingly, their lives. 20 years later, a random event will cause a chain reaction, informal reunion where all the company will face the jokes that night and juvenile their carelessness. The new, daily comedy ANT1 is based on the award-winning series "Graduados", which premiered in Argentina in 2012 and comes to trigger nostalgia, comical situations, erotic entanglements, misunderstandings and emotional moments. The gang then made friends now, and the chance encounter that reunited them will bring to light an untold teenage love and a big secret that will upset the lives of all of them ... forever!