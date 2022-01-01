Not Available

Oi Treis Harites is a Greek comedy series created by Michalis Reppas and Thanasis Papathanasiou which aired on Mega Channel from February 8, 1990 to April 20, 1992. The name "Harites" was taken partly from ancient Greek mythology and partly from their surname, which was "Haritou". The series describes the daily life of three single sisters in their middle forties who live in the same house. Oi Treis Harites received positive reviews, becoming one of the most popular and successful programs ever shown on Greek television, achieving high ratings throughout its run. During the season 1989-1990 and 1991-1992 Oi Treis Harites was the most popular series in Greek television, making history reaching 65% according to AGB Nielsen Media Research on February 3, 1992. According to Mega Channel, the initial title of the series was "Anna and her Sisters". The series was released in DVD from the magazine Tilerama in April 2010.