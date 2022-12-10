Okaeri Mone

Not Available

Momone Nagaura lives with her parents, grandfather and younger sister on an island in Kesennuma Bay, Miyagi Prefecture. In the spring of 2014, Momone Nagaura graduates from high school, she fails to enter a university. While she tries to figure out what to do with her life, she begins to work as an apprentice of a forest guide. A popular weather forecaster from Tokyo arrives, Momone walks on a mountain with the weather forecaster. She hears from the weather forecaster that the weather forecaster can predict the future. Momone is touched and decides to become a weather forecaster. She studies hard, and with the help of the people around her in Tome, she finally passes the exam. Momone moves to Tokyo and begins to work at a private weather forecasting company. Working there, she grows up as a weather forecaster. Several years later, in 2019, a major typhoon approaches Japan. To help her hometown, she heads to Kesennuma Bay.