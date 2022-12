Not Available

Kyoko is a woman of the high society and the worst kind of enemy one could ever wish upon their foes. She has spent her life raising her only son, Tsubaki, to be the successor of Kougetsuan. In this original Hulu series, we will learn more about her dark schemes as we enter The Landlady's Room. It may even be possible to make sense of the disturbing hymns she sings and unravel the mystery behind the murder of the Landlord 15 years ago.