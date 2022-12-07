OL Supreme

Not Available

LUI SIU FUNG (Wang Ming Chun, Liza) is a resolute and decisive working woman. She holds the post of Secretary but is in absolute control of the whole office. With her prestige and influence in the workplace, she has easily outshone her supervisor, and won herself a respectful name “Miss Queen”. But fame and authority always come at a price – FUNG is constantly forced into confrontation with enemies from all departments. The advent of the three threatening newcomers, the first ever male secretary SZE SHAP YAT, LEVEN (Chapman To), introverted geek from the Promotion Department LING SIU KEI (Ng Cheuk Hai, Ron), and her long-lost daughter MIU SIK CHI, MUSIC (Denise Ho), has added fuel to the fire and turned the office into a battlefield. CHI never yields to pressure. Remembering how FUNG deserted her and her father, CHI is still consumed with anger and shows no fear of the woman. Wanting to learn more about CHI, FUNG means to approach her friend KEI, through whom she gradually gets to patch up her relationship with the daughter. Unfortunately YAT has made a big mistake and FUNG is dismissed by CHI as a consequence… A howling tempest has just started. What will become of FUNG and CHI as the story unfolds? How can the office survive without the guidance of the queen?