Not Available

Following on from the hugely popular Out of Town, Old Country saw Jack Hargreaves continue his exploration of rural life in Thomas Hardy country – reflecting on its character, traditions, history and folklore, and the skills that had passed from generation to generation. With his extensive experience, knowledge and love of the countryside, Hargreaves' easygoing presentation style enthralled both rural and urban viewers alike, making this - his final series for television – hugely popular and fondly remembered to this day. An unsentimental record of a bygone time, his work set the bar high for all "country matters" series that were to follow in its footsteps.