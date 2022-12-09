Old Miss Diary

Not Available

Mi Ja, Ji Young and Yun Ah are three 30 year old urban single woman.. Mi Ja is a dub actress who is devoted to find a right man before becoming too old, but she failed in every blind date and neglects the best man besides her. Ji Young’s biggest wish is to marry her actor boyfriend who is with her for ten years; she has too many romantic love imaginations, she had too much to deal with her mother-in-law. She can’t handle the love. She is easily influenced by friends, how should she decide this difficult but precious love? The hot and attractive girl Yun Ah, is a winner in love. She knows men well and handle them well. Mi Ja and Ji Young admires her, however, at last she failed in a married man.