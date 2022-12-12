Old Time Buddy

Not Available

A light comic memoir of the four hottest movies stars in the sixties through the nineties. Bosom friends Yuen and Ki try their luck in the show business together. But it turns out that only Yuen is destined to stardom. He is given the chance to often costar with the two hottest actresses, Fong and Chu. When Ki eventually becomes popular, the black and white movie industry starts to find its way downhill. Worse still, Ki is badly defamed when the secret of his father being a murderer is disclosed. He suspects Yuen to be behind this and they become enemies. Thirty years later, Yuen, Ki, Fong and Chu meet again. Will time help unravel their misunderstanding?