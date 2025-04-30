Not Available

The country's best athletes train at the Pirineos High Performance Center, such as Amaia, the captain of the national synchronized swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes. But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance... After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?