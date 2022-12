Not Available

Olympus is a mythological drama series which will take viewers into the action-packed world of humans, Gods and monsters over the course of 13 episodes. Olympus tells the story of how a few brave men and women banished the Gods to the realm of the unconscious - a place they called the Underworld or the Kingdom of Hades. The series follows the protagonist as he seeks the truth about his past, which may be intertwined with the Gods themselves.