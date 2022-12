Not Available

TLC premieres OMG EMT!, a new series that features some of the most memorable and unusual emergency calls, told by real-life EMTs who face these stranger-than-fiction scenarios every day. From the ridiculous to the downright crazy, every call has to be taken seriously, even when it proves to be difficult for the professionals to keep a straight face. Saving lives is not easy, and OMG EMT! proves it, one crazy tale at a time.