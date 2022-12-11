Not Available

Takamura Misono works for a company that makes tsukemono (preserved vegetable side dishes). She enjoys listening to podcasts and eating alone at home from food bought at franchise restaurants on her way from work. She isn't very good socializing with other people, but she is enthusiastic when she talks about things she likes. Her co-worker Sudo Arisa suggests to her that she should start her own podcasts. Following her suggestion, Takamura Misono starts a podcast titled Omimi ni Aimashitara. Her co-worker Sasaki Ryohei also joins the podcast. While doing the program, Takamura Misono grows as a person.