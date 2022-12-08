Omoni Naitemasu

Not Available

A woman of unequaled beauty, Konno Izumi's (Nanao) looks cannot be described by words. With a perfectly balanced body and a lovable face, she turns the heads of all men that she passes by, and not only do the men turn around, but they are struck by a cupid and his arrow, who will most definitely come chasing after Izumi to ask her out. No is not an answer for these men, and they will risk anything to obtain the chance to be Izumi's significant other. For this reason, Izumi is unable to live an ordinary life, having to hide away from society, spending her days in solitude. Akamatsu Keisuke is a student at a university of the arts who ends up substituting a painting class under art professor Aoyama Jin in exchange for credits. He is rather shy and reserved, and like all other men who meet Izumi, falls victim to her beauty. He tries to keep his feelings to himself but is unsuccessful. Izumi, on the other hand, is having an affair with Jin the professor, but her feelings for him are unrequited.