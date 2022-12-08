Omotesando Koukou Gasshoubu!

Not Available

Set in a high school chorus club that faces dissolution, this school drama tells the story of an unconventional high-school girl and how her determination to save the club changes the chorus members and the teacher. Makoto who has moved from Kagawa prefecture to Omotesando high school in Tokyo is looking forward to joining the once-famous chorus club she had always admired. As she arrives, however, things are not as she had expected. The club hardly has any members, and its instructor - Ariake - who first taught Makoto the joy of singing is a mere shadow of his former self living in misery. Despite the unexpected reality, Makoto is determined to achieve her "goal" in the chorus club where her parents enjoyed their students life. However, her classmates react to her efforts to recruit new members with only hostility, with some even telling her to stop being engaged in the club