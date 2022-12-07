Not Available

This drama is about the behind the scene in TV drama productions. It also portrays how the whole production team and performers complete a project in a tight schedule as well as how actors, actresses, and entertainment agencies handle rumors surrounding them. Jang Ki Joon (Lee Bum Soo) used to be a top manager in the business but he went bankrupt as he couldn't compete with other powerful agencies. He was 'rescued' by Oh seung Ah ( Kim Ha Neul) a top star who agreed to join his agnecy after breaking off with her former one. Lee Kyung Min (Park Yong Ha) was a drama PD who got his first chance at being a director. Seo Young Eun (Song Yoon Ah) is a much sought after script writer who was divorced and has a young son.

