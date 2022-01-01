Not Available

Premiering on January 12, 2004 in national syndication, Hollywood comes alive with "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest." "On-Air" will be the epicenter for all things pop-culture, talking about the buzz, what's happening and what's hot in Hollywood. A water cooler for the entire country to gather around. Preeminent National TV and Radio Host Ryan Seacrest will be hosting his own live, daily one-hour news magazine/variety show featuring a unique blend of Entertainment News, Celebrity Guests, Live Musical Performances and Fan Interaction. "On-Air" will be one-stop shopping for all viewers' "info-tainment" needs. Joining Ryan as Entertainment News Anchor is Rosanna Tavarez, who will be reporting on the hottest entertainment news and national headlines. Broadcast from a new state of the art studio in the center of Hollywood - "On-Air" will be a look at the world of entertainment that you won't find anywhere else. Red carpet access to the biggest Hollywood events. From the Emmys, Osc