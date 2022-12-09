Not Available

This hit reality show is about Santa Barbara firelighters that allow you to witness firsthand the incredible courage these heroes exhibit every day. This is the series that gives you a front row seat to experience everything our firefighters go through, both day and night. As you watch through helmet-mounted cameras, you are so close, you can almost feel the heat and experience the exact same perils that the firefighters face in their quest to keep the city and its environs safe.