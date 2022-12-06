Not Available

Stan Butler works as a bus driver for the Luxton & District Bus Company. He lives at home with his overbearing mother, his frumpy sister Olive and his lazy brother in law Arthur. Stan's route is the number 11 to the Cemetary Gates which he works with his conductor Jack. Stan and Jack have an eye for the ladies and are often found chatting up either the 'clippies' (female bus conductors) or the canteen staff. The bane of Stan's life is Inspector 'Blakey' Blake who is often checking up of them and threatening them with the sack for lateness and untidyness. His catchphrase is "I 'ate you Butler!". The last series saw Stan leave Luxton for a job at a car factory 'up north'. Blakey then moved in to the Butler's house as a lodger and he focused his venom on Jack instead. Arthur had already left, the first programme of the last series saw Olive and Arthur's divorce. "On the Buses" was made by London Weeke