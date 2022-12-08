Not Available

Hosted by Chef Sean Connolly, ON THE GRILL explores amazing produce and the technique required when cooking with flame. With his restaurant The Grill and New Zealand as his playground, Sean invites audiences into his gastronomic world – giving viewers a first-hand lesson on how to cook the amazing dishes he serves at The Grill. ON THE GRILL explores the best produce New Zealand has to offer and the amazing dishes that are created at The Grill. From grass fed beef to fresh local salmon, Sean takes audiences on a produce driven journey as he sources the best ingredients from around the country. ON THE GRILL celebrates all things flame cooking. Sean will offer his expert advice and demonstrate how to cook a variety of meats, seafood and vegetables and share his deep knowledge of open flame cooking. Filmed on location at The Grill, Sean also visits farmers, fish mongers and local produce markets as he sources ingredients for his delicious recipes. Along the way Sean also meets a number of charismatic and interesting characters who all contribute to produce selected for the flamed feast he cooks at the end of each episode. Once Sean has selected the produce he needs for each feast, he invites the food producers and other guests to The Grill to sample his delicious creations.