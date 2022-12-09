Not Available

Hosted by Ty Pennington and legendary Chef Emeril Lagasse, "On the Menu" is a revolutionary new cooking competition show in which everyday cooks will vie for the chance to have their own dishes served in major restaurant chains across the country. Each weekly competition will challenge a group of passionate home cooks to create a new signature dish for that week's featured restaurant. Eateries participating in "On the Menu" cover a wide range of cuisines, from traditional barbecue to modern fusion.