"On the Rails of the Double Headed Eagle" shows the development of the gigantic railroad network throughout the Danube Monarchy with its many main and branchlines, which impressive masterstrokes in engineering have been accomplished in order to connect the steppes of Galicia with the coasts of the Adriatic Sea. The film highlights the many effects of building railroads and their enormous importance to military and warfare. It shows a journey through a sunken empire along its thousands and thousands of kilometers of railroad tracks which lead us to the cities and villages, forests and mountains, wide plain sand rocky coasts under the double headed eagle of Austria-Hungary.